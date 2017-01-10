Flipkart’s Apple Fest begins: Here are deals on iPhone7, 6 and 5

Domestic e-commerce company Flipkart is holding its ‘Apple Fest’ from January 10 to January 13 to offer deals on all kinds of Apple products such as the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, Apple Watch among others.

Also, several Apple accessories such as back cover, lightning cable, Apple keyboards and mouses have also been placed at discounted prices. Additionally, Flipkart is offering 5 per cent off on all credit and debit cards on purchase of the iPhone 6.

However, here are some of the top deals that are available on the e-commerce site:

Apple iPhone 7

This member from the latest flagship series launch has an offer on its 128GB edition and Jet Black edition. The Jet Black iPhone 7 has a 7% off and is available for Rs 65,000 on Flipkart. Also, no cost EMI is available for the smartphone and users will get Rs 5,000 off + extra 3,000 off on exchange. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 23,000 off on exchange. Axis Bank Buzz credit card users get an additional 5% off.

There is a 7% discount on iPhone 7 (32 GB, Rose Gold) and is available for Rs 55,000. Again there is no added cost for EMI available for the smartphone and users will get Rs 23,000 off on exchange and an additional Rs 3,000 off on regular exchange value. Axis Bank Buzz credit card users get an additional 5% off.

The Apple iPhone 7 (128GB) Rose Gold variant too gets 7% off and is available for Rs 65,000. Rest of the offers remain same as iPhone 7 (32GB) Rose Gold variant. Apple iPhone 7 (256GB) Jet Black option can be bought at Rs 75,000 (6% discount).

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) Jet Black option can be bought at Rs 82,000. Additionally, a discount of upto Rs 23,000 can be availed on exchange and an additional Rs 3,000 discount can be availed on regular exchange value. Users purchasing via Axis Bank Buzz credit cards will get an extra 5% off.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) Rose Gold option can be bought at Rs 82,000. Other offers remain the same as on the Jet Black option. The 256GB variant of the Plus (Jet Black) can be purchased at Rs 92,000. Exchange offers remain the same. Users purchasing via Axis Bank Buzz credit cards will get an extra 5% off. iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) Rose Gold variant can be bought at Rs 72,000.

Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 6s

Apple iPhone 6 (16GB) Space Grey variant is now available for Rs 31,990. Customers will get up to Rs 24,000 off on exchange and an additional Rs 4,000 off on regular exchange value. EMIs starts at Rs 1,552 per month.

Apple iPhone 6s (32GB) Space Grey and Rose Gold variants can be purchased at Rs 46,999 for the next three days on Flipkart. Users will get Rs 23,000 off on exchange and additional Rs 3,000 off on regular exchange value. Axis Bank Buzz credit card users will get an extra 5% off.

Apple iPhone 6s Plus (32GB) Silver, Gold and Rose Gold colour options can be bought at Rs 56,999 respectively. Users will get Rs 23,000 off on exchange and additional Rs 3,000 off on regular exchange value. Axis Bank Buzz credit card users will get an extra 5 per cent off.

Apple iPhone 5s

Probably the most popular of the lot in the country, the Apple iPhone 5s (16GB) Space Gray variant is available for Rs 19,999. The iPhone 5s (16GB) Silver colour variant is also available for the same price. There’s exchange discount of up to Rs 15,000.

Apple accessories and keyboards, mouse have a flat discount of 50% and 25% respectively.