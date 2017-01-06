 Forget India for a second! Apple plans first retail store in South Korea | tech$news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 06, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Forget India for a second! Apple plans first retail store in South Korea

tech Updated: Jan 06, 2017 14:02 IST
Reuters
Highlight Story

The iPhone maker listed hiring notices for 15 positions dated Thursday on its website, including a store leader and business manager. The listings did not specify the exact location or when those who are hired will begin working.

Apple Inc said it was planning to open a retail store in South Korea, its first in the country that is home to its smartphone arch-rival Samsung Electronics.

The iPhone maker listed hiring notices for 15 positions dated Thursday on its website, including a store leader and business manager. The listings did not specify the exact location or when those who are hired will begin working.

Read: Apple may make in India, but with more incentives

“We’re excited about opening our first Apple Store in Korea, one of the world’s economic centers and a leader in telecommunication and technology, with a vibrant K-culture,” Apple told Reuters in a statement Friday.

“We’re now hiring the team that will offer our customers in Seoul the service, education and entertainment that is loved by Apple customers around the world.”

Read: No sweetener for Apple to be a part of Make-in-India

Apple declined to comment on where in Seoul its retail store would be or when it would open. But South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said in a report on Friday that construction was underway for the store at a location in a southern district of Seoul and that the work will likely be completed by end-November.

tags

more from tech

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<