Forget video ads on Facebook, Instagram debuts full-screen ads in Stories

It all started with advertisements on your Facebook Timeline and then in videos.

That social media platforms would become an advertising tool is a no-brainer, especially for a man — Mark Zuckerberg — who either has your eyeballs via WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger or Instagram.

Just after its announcement that it is going to start advertisements in videos on Facebook, Zuckerberg-owned picture-sharing based social media site Instagram is debuting full-screen skippable advertisements as a new feature. The company will put these adverts in its Stories feature/tab under which it will promote 30 companies globally such as L’Oreal, Buzzfeed, Nike, Capital One, General Motors, Coca Cola and Netflix.

And in the coming weeks, Instagram plans to extend the ability to all advertisers. Instagram is also launching new tools to help businesses track the performance of their stories.

Stories now has 150 million daily users, up from 100 million daily users three months ago — monetization of the tool will become increasingly important to Facebook.

Instagram’s advertising business could generate about $3.64 billion in advertising sales this year, according to forecasting firm eMarketer.

“Stories has become a mainstream expression tool,” James Quarles, Instagram’s VP of business, told Forbes, describing the format as “integrated” because businesses can use many of the same creative tools as consumers, such as “@” mentions, Boomerangs, stickers, links and illustrations.”

“Businesses are seeing the opportunity of Stories as a new layer of intimacy that is raw and unfiltered. It’s a new way to deepen a relationship between a business and a person.”

According to the company, the advertisements can include photos and video clips, and ads are labelled as “Sponsored.”