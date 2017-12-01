Forgot your password? Samsung is working on palm scanning tech to show password hints

Samsung could be considering a new biometric-based method to help users remember their forgotten passwords. According to a new patent filed by the company, users will be able to scan their palms via smartphone camera to get password hints.

“Samsung thinks a person’s palm can be used to help users remember their password by hiding the hint in those scattered lines, tech website SamMobile reported late on Thursday.

According to the 42-page patent, the company has envisioned a way for devices to use the camera to take a picture and then the phone will be able to verify the identity, as long as palm lines match with the ones already stored in the smartphone.

“This isn’t a method for unlocking similar to iris or fingerprint scanning; instead, Samsung wants to use palm scanning to ensure that the user requesting for the password hint is the owner of the device,” the report added.

The company currently offers eye scans, facial recognition, fingerprint identification, pattern and PIN codes as security measures.

The South Korean tech giant is also expected to unveil its flagship Galaxy S9 and a foldable Galaxy X at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas.

Apart from palm scanning, Samsung has also filed a patent for a fully curved display that goes all the way to the back of the device. The patent reveals “bent areas” on the main display so it can curve 180 degrees around the top, bottom and sides.