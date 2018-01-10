Galaxy A8+ 2018: Samsung’s first phone with dual-front camera launched in India

Samsung on Wednesday launched a new smartphone, Galaxy A8+ (2018), in India. Priced at Rs 32,990, Samsung’s new smartphone will be exclusively available online via Amazon India starting January 20.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) marks the company’s first smartphone with a bezel-less design in lower tier of premium category. It is also Samsung’s first phone with dual-front cameras. Apart from these, the phone comes with top-of-the-line specifications, taking on the likes of HonorView 10 and OnePlus 5T.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018): Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) comes with a 6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and is powered by Samsung’s in-house designed and developed Exynos 7885 octa-core processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 64GB of storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The phone has two cameras on the front – featuring a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. The dual-camera setup allows the phone to take selfies with a DSLR-like shallow depth-of-field effect, popularly known as portrait mode. On the back, it has a 16-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture.

Powered by a 3,500mAh battery, the phone supports dual-SIM (nano+nano), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C port. It has a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) vs OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T is available in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage (midnight black)—priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. The smartphone has a 6-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 835 processor.

In the photography department, OnePlus 5T sports a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of one 16-megapixel sensor and another 20-megapixel sensor. It has a 16-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is powered by a 3,300mAh battery. Apart from a fingerprint scanner at the back, OnePlus 5T also has an iPhone X-like facial recognition technology for biometric authentication. ALSO READ: OnePlus 5 gets 5T’s Face Unlock feature: How to install OxygenOS Open Beta 3