Garmin India launches ‘Vivoactive 3’ activity tracker at Rs 24,990

Garmin India on Tuesday launched a new multi-fit activity tracker at Rs 24,990. The “vivoactive 3” watch comes with built-in GPS, 15 pre-loaded sports apps and the new Garmin Pay.

“This is a single device accessible to do away with all your worries and to help you indulge in fitness like never before. Even the fitness wearable audience just got bigger and wider since ‘Vivoactive 3’ has the advanced capability to accommodate the diverse needs of a vast population,” said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager Garmin India.

The users can monitor running, swimming, cardio or strength training performance in real-time.

“Vivoactive 3” comes with Garmin Chroma Display. The users can measure their heart rate and assess stress levels based on their physical activity level or other changes in the schedule.

The built-in sports apps include a customised option to measure the daily performance of yoga, strength training or running, separately, using a big LED screen display and interaction with features like Sideswipe and the ambidextrous design.

Vivoactive 3 features a “Side Swipe” interface for quick access to widgets and lists.