Gionee M7 Power with 6-inch Infinity Display, 5,000mAh battery launched, priced at Rs 16,999

Chinese player Gionee India on Wednesday launched “M7 Power” for Rs 16,999 that comes with edge-to-edge display and a unique 3D photo feature.

The device with 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and a massive 5000mAh battery will be available across retail stores from November 25. The 6-inch device can be pre-booked on Amazon between November 17-November 24.

“‘M7 Power’ is another intuitive product which, in the true sense, is a device that promises to empower users with superior quality and seamless experience with many firsts to its credit -- from the 3D photo concept to a FullView infinity display,” David Chang, Global Sales Director, Gionee India, told reporters here.

Chang, who is now leading the India operations for the brand, wants Gionee to become one of the top five smartphones in the country in 2018. The company has a customer base of 1.25 crore in India with an over 6 per cent market share.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon ccta-core Processor and paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM that is expandable up to 256GB. Housing Amigo 5.0 (Android 7.1 Nougat) operating system, the device allows users to split screen, making it possible to juggle different activities on one screen at one time.

Gionee M7 Power: Key Specifications 6-inch HD+ Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC + 4GB of RAM

13MP Rear Camera + 8MP Front Camera

5,000mAh Battery

“M7 Power” also offers Private Space 2.0, fingerprint security and app lock to fully protect the user’s security.

Gionee India has also joined hands with Reliance Jio and PayTm for exciting offers. New or existing Jio Customers who purchase M7 POWER will get 10GB data each month, for a period of 10 months on any data recharge of Rs 309 and above.

“Gionee has strategically decided to tap on its power to create smart products with exclusive features, especially customised and localised for our growing consumer base in India,” Chang added.