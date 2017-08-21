Gionee X1 with 8-megapixel selfie camera, fingerprint scanner launched in India, priced at Rs 8,999

Gionee on Monday launched a new smartphone, Gionee X1, in India. The smartphone is available across retail stores for Rs 8,999. Gionee has partnered with Airtel and Paytm to offer a bunch of deals with the Gionee X1. New or current Airtel customers who purchase the Gionee X1 will get additional 10GB data per month for six successive recharges. Paytm will be offering two cashback vouchers to give Rs 250 cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 350 on Paytm Mall.

The Gionee X1 comes with a 5-inch full HD display. It runs on Android 7.0-based Amigo 4.0 UI. The smartphone is powered by an MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 16GB built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a micro SD card. For selfie enthusiasts, the Gionee X1 offers an 8-megapixel HD front camera. It also has an 8-megapixel rear camera. While the rear camera can shoot full HD videos, the front camera can shoot HD videos.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with a fingerprint sensor that is located on the back. The fingerprint sensor also doubles up as the camera shutter button for taking selfies.

The Gionee X1 will be competing against the Xiaomi Redmi 4 and YU Yureka Black, priced Rs 6,999 and 8,999 respectively. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 comes with a 5-inch HD display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor. Other key features of the Xiaomi Redmi 4 include 3GB of RAM, 32GB built-in storage, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera and a 4,100mAh battery. There’s another variant of the Xiaomi Redmi 4, which comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. This version of the Redmi 4 is priced at Rs 10,999.

The YU Yureka Black sports a 5-inch full HD display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 32GB of built-in storage. Other key features of the YU Yureka Black include a 13-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera and a 3,000mAh battery.