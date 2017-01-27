 Gmail users can’t send Javascript files from February 13 | tech$news | Hindustan Times
Gmail users can’t send Javascript files from February 13

tech Updated: Jan 27, 2017 15:33 IST
IANS
If you try to send a Javascript attachment after February 13, you will get a response saying the message is blocked for security reasons.

To protect users from potential viruses, tech giant Google has announced to restrict Gmail users from sending Javascript files from February 13.

“Gmail currently restricts certain file attachments (e.g. .exe, .msc, and .bat) for security reasons and similar to other restricted file attachments, you will not be able to attach a .js file and an in-product warning will appear, explaining the reason why,” the company said in an official blog.

Read: You can block unwanted emails in Gmail now

If you still need to send .js files for legitimate reasons, you can use Google Drive, Google Cloud Storage, or other storage solutions to share or send your files, the blog post added.

