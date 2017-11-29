Google agrees with Apple, updates burger emoji with cheese above patty

Google has updated its hamburger emoji in the latest Android 8.1 OS update, changing the order of cheese which is now placed atop the patty, as opposed to underneath it in the current version.

Emojipedia first spotted the fix.

After an intense debate on the social media over the placement of cheese in Android’s and Apple’s burger emojis -- which was joined by India-born Google CEO -- the tech giant served ‘Android burgers’ to its employees earlier this month at its Seattle office.

The key difference between this burger and any other is that the slice of cheese is placed beneath the patty and atop the lower bun. It looks exactly like Android’s burger emoji, which sparked heated controversy earlier this month over the correct ingredient order of America’s beloved staple.

The debate started when Thomas Baekdal, a writer and media analyst, tweeted on the placement of cheese in Android and Apple burger emojis.

Reacting to this, Pichai tweeted, promising to “drop everything” and address the issue if people on the platform agree on what the correct placement of ingredient should be.

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

There are still some variations in emoji cheeseburgers. Samsung layers the sandwich as tomato, cheese, lettuce and then the patty, whereas Apple depicts its emoji as having tomato, cheese, patty, and then lettuce.

“Google, with its lettuce on top, seems to be on the right track here,” the report said.