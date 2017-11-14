Google Assistant now lets you broadcast messages through Google Home speakers

Google has rolled out a new feature that allows allow you to use the company’s smart voice-controlled Google Home speakers as intercom systems in your house. The feature is currently available in the US, Australia, Canada and the UK.

Starting Tuesday, people can broadcast their voice from Google Assistant on smartphones or voice-activated speakers like Google Home.

“When you need to round up the family in the morning, just say ‘Ok Google, broadcast it’s time for school!’ and your message will broadcast to all Google Assistant-enabled speakers in your home,” Alex Duong, Product Manager, Google Home, said in a blog post.

Just say “Ok Google, broadcast it’s dinner time” and a dinner bell will ring on all Google Home devices. The company announced in October that users with Google Assistant will soon broadcast messages via Google Home devices.

“And if you’re just leaving the office, you can let your family know you’re coming with a simple ‘Ok Google, broadcast I’m on my way home!’ to the Assistant on your phone, and it will broadcast to your Google Homes,” the blog read.

To get the feature work, sign in with the same Google Account for all devices.