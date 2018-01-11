Google Assistant voice control coming to DISH devices

Direct-broadcast satellite service provider DISH has announced it is working on integrating Google Home and Google Assistant into its TV service.

“We’re pleased to be working with the Google Assistant to offer our customers the ability to control Hopper’s video experiences through the Assistant on speakers and phones,” Niraj Desai, Vice President of Product Management, DISH, wrote in a blog post late on Wednesday.

The feature will arrive on the company’s all generations of Hopper Digital Video Recorder (DVR), Joey client and Wally single-tuner HD receiver at an unspecified time in the first half of 2018.

The integration will work in multiple languages including English and Spanish. This will also enable users to control their HD receivers with voice controls, after the device is paired with an Assistant-enabled device such as Google Home speakers and Android handsets.

“Starting in the first half of this year, DISH customers with a broadband-connected Hopper DVR (all generations), Joey client (all models) or Wally single-tuner HD receiver can use the Google Assistant to control their TV when paired with the Assistant on speakers like Google Home, Android phones or iPhones,” added Niraj.