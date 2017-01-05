 Google betting big on AI, machine learning: Sundar Pichai | tech$news | Hindustan Times
Google betting big on AI, machine learning: Sundar Pichai

tech Updated: Jan 05, 2017 14:05 IST
Kharagpur
IANS
Google Inc.CEO Sundar Pichai gestures as he addresses students during a forum at The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur in Kharagpur, some 120kms west of Kolkata. (AFP)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday said his organisation is “betting big” on advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in the coming years.

Asked on the next big thing at Google, Pichai said: “I can’t quite tell exactly but advances in AI and machine learning, we are making a big bet on that. Advances in machine learning will bring a difference in many many fields.”

He was interacting with students at his alma mater IIT - Kharagpur.

Pichai earned his degree in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT-Kharagpur.

