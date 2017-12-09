Google Doodle celebrates 104th birth anniversary of India’s lens lady Homai Vyarawalla

On the 104th birth anniversary of India’s first woman photojournalist, Google pays tribute to Homai Vyarawalla with a Doodle.

Vyarawalla gained fame for capturing India’s independence movement against the British Raj in her lens.

From 1940s through the 1960, when the photojournalism was a male dominated industry, Vyarawalla carve a niche for herself wearing sari and carrying her equipment bags on her shoulders.

Vyarawalla was born in 1913 in Gujarat’s Navsari. She used to travel a lot as her father owned a travel company. After moving to Mumbai, then Bombay, Vyarawalla pursued her passion for photography and enrolled herself in the Sir J. J. School of Art.

In 1942, Vyarawalla secured a job at the British Information Services in New Delhi, where she got an opportunity to capture political leaders as national movement against British rule was at its peak.

Her favourite capture had always been India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Apart from that, her invaluable profile includes the candid shots of other prominent leaders such as the Dalai Lama, Mahatma Gandhi, and Martin Luther King, Jr.

Her dedication towards her work earned her the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honour.

In January 2012, her inspiring journey came to an end.