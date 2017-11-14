Google Doodle gives Children’s Day a miss this year

Google India traditionally posts a doodle dedicated to Children’s Day on November 14, which is also the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. This year, however, Google has skipped the doodle for India and instead has posted a doodle to celebrate 131 years of the hole puncher.

“Today we celebrate 131 years of the hole puncher, an understated -- but essential -- artifact of German engineering. As modern workplaces trek further into the digital frontier, this centuries-old tool remains largely, wonderfully, the same,” Google said. The hole punch was invented by German entrepreneur and inventor Friedrich Soennecken.

As expected, the decision has amused social media users in India.

“#Google #Doodle pays tribute to hole puncher on 131st anniversary ! missed #ChildrensDay? asked one Twitter user.

@GoogleDoodles Nov 14 (India) - Shouldn't the google doodle on https://t.co/esdeyiTSB8 be related to Children's Day today? Instead of the "Hole Puncher" anniversary??? #GoogleDoodle — Lakshmikanth Reddy P (@PLakshmikanthre) November 14, 2017

🌟.The 1st PM of India, Chacha Nehru's 128th birthday, celebrates as Children's Day.

🌟.World Diabetes Day ~> 14 Nov 2017. Theme: Women and diabetes - our right to a healthy future.

🌟.A Google Doodle was used on 14 Nov 2017 to celebrate the 131st anniversary of the hole punch. pic.twitter.com/i2bmQO9UFG — Guruprasanna-G (@GuruprasannaGD) November 14, 2017

Google Doodle recently honoured Urdu author Abdul Qavi Desnavi and Himalayan explorer Nain Singh Rawat.

It may be recalled that Google used to run a contest called ‘Doodle 4 India’. The winner of the contest gets his/her doodle posted on Children’s Day. Last year, Anvita Prashant Telang of Vibgyor High School in Balewadi, Pune won the competition.

Hindustan Times has reached out to Google for a response on the decision.

(With inputs from IANS)