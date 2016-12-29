 Google doodle pays tribute to the father of the raincoat on his birthday | tech | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 29, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Google doodle pays tribute to the father of the raincoat on his birthday

tech Updated: Dec 29, 2016 12:00 IST
IANS, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Google honoured the inventor of waterproof material Charles Macintosh.

Google honoured the inventor of waterproof material Charles Macintosh with a doodle on Thursday to mark what would be his 250th birthday.

The Scottish chemist’s invention, which led to the modern raincoat, is to be credited for making it a lot more convenient to go out in the rain.

The doodle shows Macintosh enjoying a Scottish rain shower while testing his ingenious invention.

“His invention, patented in 1823, came about as he experimented with coal-tar naphtha and rubber and realised they could be fused together with fabric to create a waterproof surface,” Google said in a statement.

In Britain, it is now common to call any type of raincoat a “Mac”.

Born in Glasgow, Macintosh’s contribution is, however, not limited to the invention of waterproof fabrics. He also figured out a way to make blast furnaces more efficient and also invented a bleaching powder.

tags

more from tech

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<