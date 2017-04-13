Google launches Areo to rival Zomato, foodpanda, UrbanClap and befikr.in

Google has launched a new food delivery and local services app named Areo in India first to rival the likes of UberEATS, Zomato, foodpanda, Swiggy, UrbanClap and befikr.in among others.

Areo, which is currently live for Bengaluru and Mumbai and only on Android for now, lets users search for local restaurants and businesses like electricians, plumbers, and painters, and schedule their deliveries or appointments through the app. It also provides customer reviews of the available companies and eateries.

Reportedly, Google is yet to set any timeframe for the app’s global release but we can expect the app to move to other metro cities soon.

This is not Google’s first attempt to get into food delivery services. Earlier, the company had launched a service under which users could directly book a restaurant or order food from it from Google Search on a browser or app under the nearby section.

However, if Google rapidly expands the service and integrates it with Search and throws it up as the first option instead of Zomato or foodpanda, rivals will have a hard time keeping up.