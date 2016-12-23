Google Maps now to show public toilets in NCR, Madhya Pradesh

Google on Thursday evening said that it was starting a new service that would allow users see thousands of public toilets in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Madhya Pradesh on Google Maps with the aid of the ministry of urban development.

Google Maps, for both iOS and Android, will now show the location, addresses and working hours of over four thousand communal and publuc restrooms in order to help improve sanitation in the country thereby extending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign for a clean India.

“When you search for “public toilet” on Google Maps in an area where the service is available, you’ll see a list of restrooms near you, including the respective address and opening hours. For instance, if you’re traveling on the national highway 8 in Gurugram, locating a public toilet can be challenging and most often the only option is going to nearby restaurants and cafes. Having this information handy can make things much easier,” Sanket Gupta, product manager, Google Maps, said.

The new service, which is available both on the mobile platform as well as the desktop, will be accessible to users both in English and Hindi language.

The internet giant also said that more cities will be added soon.