Google, Microsoft testing AirDrop-like wireless file transfer features

Google and Microsoft are working on their own versions of Apple’s popular AirDrop feature that allows users to send files to a nearby device via Wi-Fi.

Google has begun testing a new app called Files Go that allows users to send files to a nearby device via Bluetooth. Microsoft is testing a “Near Share” feature under its Windows 10 in the latest Insider build (17035) that rolled out on Thursday.

Microsoft’s Near Share will appear in the notification center. Users can also access the feature from the main share function in Windows 10. The Near Share will allow users to send files, images and URLs to a nearby Windows 10 device over Bluetooth.

The new feature is going to largely benefit Windows 10 laptop users. Desktop users who don’t have Bluetooth on their PC can get USB-based Bluetooth adapters.

Google’s Files Go app is currently available as a beta on Google Play store. The Go suffix also hints it’s a part of the company’s Android Go project, aimed mainly at providing optimised software experience on low-end phones in emerging markets such as India.

Apart from sharing files, the application also recommends users to remove rarely-used apps on the device, recognises duplicate images, and even cleans app cache (temporary files). Google’s Files Go is a feather-weight application, weighing less than 6MB to download.

Android and iOS users can also consider downloading Shareit, a popular cross-platform file transfer tool. The app allows users to send and receive via Wi-Fi. There are a few other similar apps such as Xender, Zapya and Wi-Fi File Transfer.