Google Pixel, Pixel XL to come with Reliance Jio WiFi calling

Updated: Apr 12, 2017 19:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Google Pixel

Google Pixel and Pixel XL will soon get the ability to make voice calls using WiFi on the next Android Nougat update.

Google Pixel, Pixel XL will soon come with the ability to make WiFi voice calls using Reliance Jio networks, the internet giant said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Google’s India handle wrote that -- “Now say hi over wi-fi. VoLTE and WiFi calling, now available to Pixel on Jio. Watch out for the next Nougat update” -- indicating that the feature will come with the latest OS update on the phones.

The new service will not be in violation as Reliance Jio already offer VoLTE service and free voice calls. However, this is not the first time a company has put WiFi calling on offer. Samsung had launched the service with its Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge as a part of a software update back in October last year.

Unfortunately, the service is unavailable as there were no takers from the cellular operators but Jio might revive the service.

For those unware of WiFi calling, the feature uses internet available through WiFi, just like Microsoft Skype, to make voice calls. In this case, Pixel and Pixel XL will use the phone number of the SIM while calling. The internet service provider may levy a nominal charge as well but that remains to be seen once the service goes live.

