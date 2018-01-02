Google Pixel XL is now available for Rs 39,990; but is it a good deal?

Google’s first-generation Pixel XL has received a major price cut. The smartphone is now available for Rs 39,990, down from the original price of Rs 76,000, on Amazon India.

The discount appears to be applicable for “very silver” and “quite black” 128GB models of Google Pixel XL. Google’s newer Pixel 2 XL is also selling at a discounted price of Rs 49,999 on Flipkart. The 64GB model was earlier priced at Rs 73,000 while the 128 GB variant cost Rs 82,000.

The latest price cut comes after Google slashed the price of its Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones for a limited period of time. Google Pixel 2 64GB model was available for Rs 42,000, down from the original price of Rs 61,000. The top-end model of the phone with 128GB storage was selling at Rs 51,000, down from Rs 70,000.

Google Pixel 2 XL features a 6.0-inch P-OLED display with QHD+ (1440x2880) pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Shielding the display is Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Google Pixel XL versus OnePlus 5T

After the price cut, Google Pixel XL now matches the price of OnePlus’ flagship OnePlus 5T smartphone, which is available for Rs 32,999 (64GB) and Rs 37,999 (128GB).

Google’s Pixel XL has a 5.5-inch display with 1440 x 2560 pixels resolution and 534 ppi pixel density. It comes with 12.3MP f/2.0 primary camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Google Pixel XL is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor which is coupled with 4GB RAM. It is powered by a 3,450mAh battery with fast charging support.

The highlights of the phone include bundled free storage on Google Photos and better integration of Google Assistant.

OnePlus 5T comes with a more modern edge-to-edge 6.01-inch full HD display. It runs OnePlus’ custom OxygenOS and is powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM.

It has a dual-camera set up on the back consisting a 16-megapixel sensor and 20-megapixel sensor. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by a 3,300mAh battery. It also has an Apple iPhone X-like Face Unlock feature.

Which one should you consider?

While Google Pixel XL was among the best phones of 2016, it lags behind the contemporary premium phones such as OnePlus 5T and Samsung Galaxy S8 on various fronts. For instance, OnePlus 5T has the latest and more capable processor and a modern bezel-less design. Moreover, it’s already 2018, and most of the flagship phones will ship with Snapdragon 845 chipsets later this year.

That said, while Pixel XL lags behind in terms of specifications, it’s upgradable to Android Oreo and is among first wave of devices to receive updates from Google. The smartphone offers pure stock Android experience as well as is known for its superior camera capabilities.

(With inputs from IANS)