Google Play Music subscription launched in India at Rs 89, to allow offline streaming

Google on Thursday launched its paid Google Play Music service in India at an introductory price of Rs 89 -- way cheaper than Apple Music, Saavn Pro and Wynk subscriptions.

However, the discounted Rs 89 offer is for users who sign up within the first 45 days of the launch. The price will be revised to Rs 99 per month post the 45 day period, Google said.

The new Google Play Music, which is available across Android, iOS and the web, also allows users to stream music, download them and even listen to them offline.

“With Google Play Music subscription, Indian subscribers can listen to their favourite music across a variety of languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil and more. This music can be accessed from any device with your Google Account,” Elias Roman, lead product manager, Google Play Music, said.

“To make the experience deeply personalised, we’ve plugged into Google’s understanding of context and machine learning to recommend the right music at the right moment based on each listener’s preference, place and activity,” Roman explained, adding that the subscription offers a music catalogue of over 40 million unique local and international hits.

Users can search for music by language or by their favourite Bollywood artists and music directors. The app will also throw up video options of the songs if available.

Additionally, Google has integrated contextual tools in Google Play Music, tapping into the power of machine learning to recommend music based on the listener’s preference, activity and location.

This means that Play Music app will be able to learn users’ preferences and even let users play songs depending on their listening histroy when offline.