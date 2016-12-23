 Google, Railtel rolls out Wi-Fi in 100th station | tech$news | Hindustan Times
Google, Railtel rolls out Wi-Fi in 100th station

tech Updated: Dec 23, 2016 08:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Google has said that it has successfully rolled out its high-speed Wi-Fi service in partnership with Indian Railways subsidiary Railtel at the 100th station which happens to be Udhagamandalam (Ooty) and in process bringing in high-speed Internet to 100 of the busiest railway stations across India.

Over 10 million people who pass through these stations every day now have an access to fast Internet speed to stream (or offline) an HD video, research their destination or download a new book or game for the journey ahead, the company said in a statement.

Google is committed to launch high-speed Wifi across 400 stations in India in partnership with Railtel. Launched in January this year, Google will continue to deploy the high speed Wi-Fi in the next 300 stations. In addition to this, Google has also introduced Google Station, which gives partners an easy set of tools to roll-out Wi-Fi hotspots in public places.

