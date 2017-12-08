Google’s new search feature: Celebrities’ selfie videos to answer your queries

Google has introduced a new search feature that lets celebrities directly respond to users’ search queries.

For example, if someone wants to know how many languages Priyanka Chopra speaks and types the question on Google Search, the fan might get the answer directly from the celebrity in the “form of selfie-style videos with a uniquely personal, authentic and delightful touch”, according to Google.

Priyanka is, however, not the only celebrity that Google has roped in for the launch of the feature.

“We’re piloting this feature on mobile with answers from Priyanka Chopra, Will Ferrell, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gina Rodriguez, Kenan Thompson, Allison Williams, Nick Jonas, Mark Wahlberg, James Franco, Seth MacFarlane, Jonathan Yeo and Dominique Ansel,” Rami Banna, Product Manager at Google said in a blog post on Thursday.

Whether you are wondering what Gina Rodriguez’s pet peeve is, what movie changed Nick Jonas’ life, or want Kenan Thompson’s input on what makes something funny, these self-recorded videos share their perspectives and answers to some of their devotees’ most-asked questions.

“In the next few months, you may see more videos as you search for your favourite personalities,” Banna said, without mentioning whether the feature would be available internationally soon.