Google’s search engine aims to become employment engine

tech Updated: Jun 20, 2017 14:14 IST
Google
Google is teaming up with a variety of help-wanted and employer-rating services, including LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, and Facebook. (Reuters Photo)

Google is trying to turn its search engine into an employment engine.

Beginning Tuesday, job hunters will be able to go to Google and see help-wanted listings that its search engine collects across the internet.

The results will aim to streamline such listings by eliminating duplicate jobs posted on different sites.

Google will also show employer ratings from current and former workers, as well as typical commute times to job locations.

This detailed jobs information is a departure from the way Google’s main search engine has traditionally shown only bare-bones links to various help-wanted sites.

Google is teaming up with a variety of help-wanted and employer-rating services, including LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, and Facebook.

