Google to show more accurate battery data on Pixel devices

Google has admitted that its methodology to estimate battery life hasn’t been “very accurate” and that it is rolling out a new “on-device” model to accurately evaluate the data. Beginning with Pixel devices, Google is bringing a new feature called “smart battery” that predicts battery life in a “personalised way.”

“Previously, your phone would estimate your battery loss with simple assumptions. If you’ve used about 10 per cent per hour over the past few hours, we would guess you will keep using 10 per cent per hour. As you might expect, this wasn’t always very accurate,” the company wrote in a blog post late on Thursday.

“Your phone looks at your battery usage on similar days and times, and uses that to predict your battery life in a personalised way,” Google added.

According to Android Authority, the feature is already working for on Pixel 2 and Nexus 6P smartphones that run Android 8.1 Oreo developers preview (DP).

“Smart battery” is designed to give users better estimates on what to expect from their battery through the day, Google said.

“This means that if you’re like me and love to binge-watch YouTube on your way home, your phone will include that extra battery drain from Corgi videos in your estimate! I hope you will find this feature as helpful as I have; I can now appreciate my favorite fluffy creatures and still know whether my phone will last through dinner with friends,” the company further wrote.

In order to check out the new feature, Pixel users need to go to Settings > Battery. Tap on the big battery icon to the estimate shown graphically over time. “… you may notice certain periods of estimated high and low usage that should correspond to your typical behavior,” Google explained.