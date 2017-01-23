Google to shutdown versions of Docs, Drive, Sheets, Slides app from April 3

Google has said that it will kill older versions of many of its Google Suite apps that includes Docs, Sheets, Slides and Google Drive.

This means that older versions of these apps will no longer on Android or iOS smartphones starting April 3. Google will push out notifications to force old version users to update to newer versions, starting March 1. The entire list of older app versions getting killed off on April 3 is given below:

iOS

Google Drive for iOS (anything before version 4.16)

Google Docs for iOS (anything before 1.2016.12204)

Google Sheets for iOS (anything before 1.2016.12208)

Google Slides for iOS (anything before 1.2016.12203)

Android

Google Drive for Android (anything before 2.4.311)

Google Docs for Android (anything before1.6.292)

Google Sheets for Android (anything before 1.6.292)

Google Slides for Android (anything before 1.6.292)

“If you are using any of these unsupported versions, we encourage you to download and install the latest version of that mobile application. Note that corresponding Web and desktop applications will not be affected by this change,” Google said in a blog post.

We advise checking the app version and updating before the deadline.