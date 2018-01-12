GoPro releases ‘Mobile OverCapture’ for Fusion 360 camera, slashes price of Hero6 Black by Rs 8,000

GoPro on Thursday introduced “Mobile OverCapture” for its 360-degree camera “Fusion” on iOS empowering the users to reshoot a video repeatedly from several perspectives. The company also announced slashing price of its Hero6 Black camera by Rs 8,000. The device is now available for Rs 37,000.

Mobile OverCapture is now available in an update to the GoPro App, the company said in a statement. With its ability to capture immersive 5.2K spherical content, GoPro Fusion records everything around you and delivers gimbal-like stabilisation making the video smooth.

“Fusion” 360-camera, designed and engineered to withstand any shooting environment, has also received CES 2018 Innovation Award in the digital imaging category. When paired with the GoPro App, “Fusion” becomes an end-to-end solution going from capture to edit and share with ease.

The GoPro App enables users to control the “Fusion” camera, live preview shots and stitch, trim and share content right from their iOS device. The OverCapture feature allows iOS users to re-frame and save traditional fixed-perspective videos “punched out” from the large 360-degree video, the company said.

Fusion is now available for purchase in select regions and it will be rolled out worldwide, including in India, in April.