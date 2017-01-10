 Here is how to get the OnePlus 3, 3T Nougat update manually | tech$news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

Here is how to get the OnePlus 3, 3T Nougat update manually

tech Updated: Jan 10, 2017 13:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

If you are one of the users who are yet to get the update notification automatically, then here are a few steps that will help you download the update manually without rooting, unlocking bootloader or sideloading .tgz files etc. (OnePlus)

Everybody has been waiting for the latest Android OS - Nougat - update to come to their phones.

OnePlus recently announced that it has finally prepared the update for its 3, 3T customers and is rolling them out in a phased manner. However, if you are one of the users who are yet to get the update notification automatically, then here are a few steps that will help you download the update manually without rooting, unlocking bootloader or sideloading .tgz files etc:

Read: OnePlus 3 review: Beware flagships! Thy days are numbered

1) Ensure your OnePlus 3 or the OnePlus 3T is charged and connected to the internet.

2) Download and install a VPN app. The Opera VPN is free and available in the Google Play store.

3) Open the Opera VPN app and connect to a VPN server.

Read: OnePlus 3T review: Trailer of a 6GB monster before the 4 pops a 8GB RAM

4) Once connected, change the location of the VPN server to Canada or Germany.

5) Go to the phone settings and check for the software update. The OxygenOS 4 will be available for your phone.

6) If you want, now you can disconnect the VPN.

7) Install the update. It may take a while to download and install because the update is over 900MB in size.

