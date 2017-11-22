Here’s how Xiaomi is cracking down on counterfeit Mi power banks

“Can you guess which is the second-most selling power bank in India after Mi Power Bank?” Xiaomi’s Vice President Manu Kumar Jain asked the media during a presentation at its newly opened manufacturing facility in Noida on Tuesday.

He didn’t hold on to the mystery for long. “It’s the fake Mi power bank.”

Jain said counterfeit Mi Power Banks are selling like hot cakes in the grey market, and pointed out that power banks are the second biggest category for the company after smartphones in India. The company is looking to expand the vertical with its new “Made in India” Mi Power Bank 2i series, which costs way lesser than the earlier model.

At the same time, the company is also waging a war against counterfeit Mi power banks in the market. One of the first initiatives the company has taken in this direction is adding a Xiaomi hologram to its power banks. Xiaomi is also including a unique code that users can match on the company’s website.

Essentially, users need to scratch the authentication label and enter the 20-digit security code on Xiaomi’s website - https://www.mi.com/verify/#secur_en. If the data matches, it means the power bank is genuine.

All power banks sold by Xiaomi will come with a unique security code. (HT Photo)

Jain, however, asserted that the method will not be of much help to buyers purchasing the device from third-party online sellers. In that case, buyers will have to return the device to the seller if it doesn’t match the verification code on Xiaomi’s website.

When asked if Xiaomi has any plans to introduce similar measures for other products, such as earphones and chargers, Jain said the company is focusing on power banks for now.

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched its 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh Mi 2i power banks, priced at Rs 799 and Rs 1,499 respectively. It will be available at 12 noon on Mi.com and Mi Home stores, starting November 23.