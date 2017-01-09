HMD brings back Nokia smartphone with ‘6’ launch in China

Finnish company HMD, which had secured Nokia branding rights from Microsoft for $350 million late last year, has finally unveiled its first smartphone called the Nokia 6 exclusively for China thereby bringing back the Nokia brand into the market after a long period.

Priced at 1,699 CNY (approximately Rs 16,700), the Nokia 6 handset will be availble early 2017 via China’s e-commerce website JD.com. Nokia 6 comes powered with a bright hybrid in-cell display at a fHD screen of 5.5-inch protected by a 2.5D Gorilla Glass.

In terms of power, the 6 sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with X6 LTE modem. It has a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage combo running Android Nougat.

The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos and dual amplifiers that claims to deliver over 6dB louder sound than a regular amp, giving higher voice, deeper bass and unmatched clarity. In terms of optics, Nokia 6 packs a 16-megapixel phase detection auto focus rear camera and a 8-megapixel front camera.

The company has also said that it decided to launch in China first as they expect a higher rate of adoption. “With over 552 million smartphone users in China in 2016, a figure that is predicted to grow to more than 593 million users by 2017, it is a strategically important market where premium design and quality is highly valued by consumers,” it said in a statement.