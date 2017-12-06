Honor 7X with 5.93-inch bezel-less display, dual-rear camera launched: Price, specifications, features

Huawei’s online-only brand Honor on Tuesday launched a new smartphone, Honor 7X. Featuring an edge-to-edge display and 4GB of RAM, Honor 7X is available in 32GB and 64GB storage options priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively.

Honor 7X will be available for purchase from December 7, noon onwards, in India via flash sales exclusively on Amazon.

“The Honor 7X is the leading choice for users who want to enjoy rich functionality with the benefits of a bezel-less phone, while on a limited budget,” George Zhao, Global President, Honor, told reporters here while launching the device.

“Additionally, Honor is immensely proud of the quality control it undertakes in producing every phone. Honor 7X was dropped over 4,800 times in the lab during testing so users can be assured that better value for money doesn’t compromise our high-end quality,” Zhao added.

He also said the company wants Honor to be the most favourite phone for young people. “Honor wants to redefine global smartphone brand. We want to be among the top five global companies in the smartphone segment in three years and in top three in five years,” Zhao said.

“The company also wants to become the top smartphone brand in India, Turkey, Asia-Pacific and Middle East.”

The phone will come in three colours -- black, blue and shining gold.

The Honor 7X is the first smartphone to feature Honor “FullView Display”, a 5.93 inch edge-to-edge, bezel-less screen design that provides good display quality and achieves a high screen-to-body ratio, meaning that users can enjoy striking images on a sleek, compact phone which comfortably fits into the palm.

Honor 7X: Key Specs 5.93 inch edge-to-edge display

16MP + 2MP rear camera

Kirin 659 SoC + 4GB of RAM

3,340mAh battery

In addition, the bezel-less screen and dual-lens (16MP + 2MP) rear camera with large aperture and fast focusing means DSLR-level photo quality and shooting experience is at selfie lovers’ fingertips.

With the “Phase Detection Auto Focus” (PDAF) technology and the latest algorithms, the device enables focusing in as fast as 0.18 seconds. The Honor 7X is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 processor at 2.36GHz and is equipped with 4GB RAM and EMUI5.1, ensuring superb performance when multi-tasking and gaming.

It runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS and charges using the older micro USB connector. A microSD card of up to 256 GB can be used to increase data storage. The phone houses 3,340mAh battery with “Ultra Power Saving Mode”.

Launched in India in 2014, Honor started manufacturing in the country from 2016 in partnership with the leading global electronics manufacturer Flex Telecom at a facility in Chennai.