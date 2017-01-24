Honor launches 6X at Rs 12,999 with dual rear cameras on Amazon India

Chinese handset-maker Huawei’s subsidiary brand Honor launched its next mid-range smartphone that comes with dual cameras -- the Honor 6X on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 12,999.

Huawei and Honor has led the dual-camera race with the Chinese phone-maker releasing the feature even before Apple iPhone 7 Plus.

The company launched two variants -- 3GB/32GB memory option at Rs 12,999 and 4GB/64GB option at Rs 15,999.

First launched in China in the month of October in 2016, the Honor 6X comes in three variants -- 3GB RAM/32GB inbuilt storage, 4GB RAM/32GB inbuilt storage option and lastly the 4GB/64GB storage option. The three variants are priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 9,900), CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,900), and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 15,800) respectively.

The 6X was launched in in Gold, Silver, Grey, Blue, and Rose Gold colour variants. The Honor 6X is a hybrid dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) smartphone that runs EMUI 4.1 OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It features a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

The Honor 6X sports a 5.5-inch (1080x1920 pixels) full-HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass protection, and is powered by a Kirin 655 octa-core (4 cores at 2.1GHz + 4 cores at 1.7GHz) SoC.

In terms of optics, the Honor 6X features a dual rear camera setup with one 12-megapixel sensor that supports PDAF and an additional 2-megapixel sensor right below it. It bears an 8-megapixel front camera. The inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD (up to 128GB).

The Honor 6X connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1. The 6X is powered by a 3,340mAh battery that supports fast charging.