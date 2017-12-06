Honor View 10 with AI-enabled Kirin 970 chipset to launch in India on January 8

Huawei on Tuesday announced that the much-awaited Honor View 10 smartphone will hit the Indian market on January 8. The smartphone will be priced around Euro 499, which is approximately Rs 38,000. The company also plans to release the phone in markets such as France, Germany, Italy, Britain, the US, Spain and Russia.

Honor View 10, which competes with OnePlus 5T, has already debuted in China. The key highlight of the smartphone is the in-house designed Kirin 970 processor which has native Artificial Intelligence support.

“Honor View 10 marks the beginning of a new AI era, enabling a productive, entertaining and fun lifestyle for users,” he said.

“The powerful Kirin 970 chipsets which include a Neural-Network Processing Unit (NPU) is at the heart of Honor View 10’s extreme performance. It powers a series of new AI applications which recognise different scenes when taking photos, translates different languages in real-time even without an Internet connection and understand user’s behaviours and optimises the phone’s performance,” Zhao added.

The new Kirin 970 features an octa-core ARM Cortex CPU and a Mali-G72 12-core GPU. Honor View 10 has a special ‘Gaming Suite’ which significantly increases performance of mobile games.

The 3,750mAh battery and Honor SuperCharge technology make Honor View 10 ideal for gamers and heavy users. Honor SuperCharge claims to charge the battery to 50% in just 30 minutes while operating at a low temperature and voltage.

Honor View 10 is equipped with a high-definition 16MP + 20MP dual-lens camera with F/1.8 wide aperture and 2-in-1 PDAF automatic focusing, enabling users to take professional photos.

Zhao said that Honor is the top smartphone e-brand in China in 2017 in terms of sales performance. The company also announced a new global growth strategy that aims to make Honor a top-three smartphone brand worldwide in five years.

Honor also announced its Structured Light and Sync Play technologies which enhance facial recognition and music playback, respectively.