HonorView 10 AI-powered smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications

Chinese telecom giant Huawei’s sub-brand Honor on Thursday announced that bezel-less HonorView 10 smartphone with an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled chipset -- the first from Honor -- will launch in India. The 6GB+128 GB variant of the phone will go on sale via Amazon.in on January 8 with a price tag of Rs 29,999.

The powerful Kirin 970 chipset which include a Neural-Network Processing Unit (NPU) is at the heart of Honor View 10’s extreme performance, the company said.

It powers a series of new AI applications which recognise different scenes when taking photos, translates different languages in real-time even without an Internet connection and understand user’s behaviours and optimises the phone’s performance.

The new Kirin 970 features an octa-core ARM Cortex CPU and a Mali-G72 12-core GPU. Honor View 10 has a special ‘Gaming Suite’ which significantly increases performance of mobile games. The company has partnered with leading game developers to optimise games for Honor View 10.

“The launch of Honor View 10 marks the beginning of a new AI era, making consumers shift from the smartphones to “Intelligent phones”. The Honor View 10 also follows our commitment towards the Indian market and has been priced lower than the global variant (499 euros),” said P. Sanjeev, Vice-President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group.

“Like Honor 7X, View 10 has also been competitively priced and we are sure will become the best seller in the sub-30K category,” he added in a statement.

The device features AI-powered “Real-Time Scene” and “Object Recognition” technology. AI-accelerated Microsoft Translator software delivers instantaneous translation without you needing to be online. New Kirin 970’s powerful NPU claims to make translation more than 500 per cent faster than other smartphones running the same app.

HonorView 10 : Specifications 20MP + 16MP DUAL-LENS CAMERA

6GB RAM , 128GB ROM

HUAWEI KIRIN 970 AI PROCESSOR

HONOR FULLVIEW DISPLAY

FACE IDENTIFICATION

EMUI 8 BASED ON ANDROID 8

With Honor View 10’s AI-based “Vision Engine”, you can now use “Image Resolution Enhancement” feature to zoom in a low-quality picture on social networks and make it clear again by increase the resolution, the company said.

The 3,750mAh battery and Honor SuperCharge technology make Honor View 10 ideal for gamers and heavy users. Honor SuperCharge claims to charge the battery to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes while operating at a low temperature and voltage.

Honor View 10 is equipped with a high-definition 16MP + 20MP dual-lens camera with F/1.8 wide aperture and 2-in-1 PDAF automatic focusing, enabling users to take professional photos.

The device, supporting storage expansion up to 256GB via microSD, will be available on Amazon.in.