How to run WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and other messaging apps in a single app

Instant messaging applications are a dime and a dozen. From WhatsApp to Facebook Messenger, you most probably will have an account on all these instant messaging apps. Apart from casual messaging apps, professionals need workspace chat apps such as Slack, Skype and Flock.

We keep shuffling between these apps to chat with our colleagues, friends and family. Sometimes it’s distracting and frustrating. Wouldn’t it be great if you could have a single window for all your messaging applications, and switch between them like a tab. Say, one tab has Facebook Messenger and another runs Slack.

Well, there’s a workaround for this. Note that this tip works on desktop but ensures you’re up to date. Here’s what you need to do.

Open your Chrome browser. Click on the three dots on the top right corner > More tools > Extensions. You will be directed to Chrome’s extensions page. Now, click on “get more extensions” and download and install “All-in-One Messenger.”

The extension gives you access to a plethora of messaging applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Slack, Telegram, Skype and WeChat. It also supports other popular chat apps such as Steam Chat, Google Hangouts, and apps such as TweetDeck.

Just select the apps you like from the home screen and “add.” You will need to log in to your accounts, and then you’re good to go.

Note that this extension lets you remove any app at any point you want. Also, the application appears as a separate window. This means you don’t need to keep switching between your Chrome tabs to continue chatting.

WhatsApp users note that this extension supports the web version of the messenger. So, you will have to sign in via QR code as you’d do on your desktop.