 HP OMEN 15, OMEN 17 gaming laptops launched, prices start at Rs 80,990
HP OMEN 15, OMEN 17 gaming laptops launched, prices start at Rs 80,990

Nov 20, 2017
HP launches new OMEN gaming laptops in India.
HP launches new OMEN gaming laptops in India.

HP on Monday launched two new laptops under its OMEN gaming notebook line-up. HP OMEN 15 and OMEN 17 laptops feature the latest “NVIDIA 10 Series GTX” graphics, high-resolution display with optional G-Sync technology and a single-access service panel to upgrade RAM and storage.

The OMEN 15 laptop is available for Rs 80,990 while OMEN 17 will cost Rs 159,990.

“Gamers and e-sports athletes want the most innovative and powerful products in the market. With our reinvention of the OMEN notebook portfolio -- from design, form-factor, engineering and performance -- we are helping them compete at the highest level,” Anurag Arora, Head-Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc India, told reporters here.

According to a recent report by KPMG, the Indian online gaming industry is poised to grow from the current $290 million to $1 billion by 2021.

The new OMEN line-up comes with 7th-gen Intel Core Quad Core CPUs to handle intense multi-player games and multi-tasking.

The dual-fan cooling system in OMEN laptops brings a multi-heat pipe and multi-exhaust thermal solution to keep the device cool and reduce the risk of throttling during heavy gaming sessions. The devices have Dragon-red backlit keyboard with three backlight options and white backlight.

There is also a 26-key rollover anti-ghosting function and separated, full-size arrow keys to help reduce accidental key presses. HP “Audio Boost” technology with a discrete amp brings improved volume. “OMEN by HP is one of the fastest growing major PC gaming brands today,” Arora added.

