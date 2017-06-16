HTC launches flagship smartphone U11: Features, specs and prices inside

HTC launched its premium flagship device, the HTC U11, at Rs 51,990 (market operating price) in India on Friday.

HTC claims the new U11 is the world’s first smartphone “with a revolutionary new squeeze technology HTC Edge Sense”, which according to the company, gives users the ability to activate advanced touch and use a “short squeeze” as well as a “squeeze and hold” for enhanced functionality.

The HTC U11 comes loaded with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and has HTC Sense Companion, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa3 for faster and easier user experience. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile chip, the new U11 renders graphics 25% faster than the HTC 10, enables 35% or three hours more video playback, 30% or 8 hours more music playback and 43% or 3.5 hours longer web browsing time via a LTE network4.

The device gets HTC USonic for Active Noise Cancellation and also has an IP67 rating for being dust, splash and water-resistant.

“HTC U11 comes equipped with unique features like Edge Sense that opens the doors to a whole new world of phone interactions. We are particularly proud of the fact that the U11 camera has achieved an incredible DxOMark 90 score, making it the highest rated smartphone ever in DxOMark history also making it the #1 smartphone camera on the market today. We are confident that the HTC U11 will set new industry standards,” Faisal Siddiqui, president South Asia, HTC, said in a statement.

Larry Paulson, vice-president and president of Qualcomm India, said: “The Snapdragon 835 is small in size (10nm), but big on performance. Users can expect outstanding battery life, jaw dropping graphics, and cutting-edge camera capabilities. And with the X16 LTE modem, you also get breakthrough speeds. Power users have a lot to look forward with HTC U11.”

Launched in two colours -- Amazing Silver and Brilliant Black, the new HTC U11 will be up for pre-orders online on HTC e-store and Amazon.in from June 17, and through offline channels from last week of June. Pre-ordering customers will receive a HTC flip-cover worth Rs 1,999 free.

Standard Chartered Debit or Credit card-holders may also avail 10% cash back on the MOP value, for a limited time-period beginning June 26.

