Huawei’s P10, P10 Plus expected to launch in March-April

Chinese handset-maker Huawei P10 and P10 Plus is most likely to be expected to be launched in the month of March or April.

According to a post on Chinese Twitter-like website Weibo, the Plus variant will have a curved screen, and pictures of the supposed Huawei P10 smartphone were also put out, which showed the Leica dual-rear camera on back.

As per the image put on Weibo, a black colour variant of the phone can be seen with rear camera lenses on the top left and the fingerprint sensor placed at the centre of the back cover. The picture also shows a capsule-shaped home button on the front with no bezels on the sides. The power and volume rocker keys are placed on the right.

According to a report in Android Soul, the P10 and P10 Plus are likely to be powered by Kirin 960 S0C with 6GB RAM. Other rumours suggest the smartphones will support wireless charging and run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. A P10 Lite variant is rumoured to launch alongside P10 and P10 Plus as well.

Huawei P10 is the successor to P9 smartphone. The P9 comes with a dual 12MP rear camera array with two individual sensors for reproducing colour and monochrome. The flagship P9 was launched in India in August last year at Rs 39,999.

The Huawei P9 features a 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1090 pixels. The phone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage, and is powered by an Octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 955 chipset. The phone runs Huawei’s Emotion UI over Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery with power saving mode.In India, the P9 was launched at a price of Rs 39,999.