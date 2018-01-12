Huawei unveils Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 OS: Top features, list of eligible phones

Huawei on Friday announced EMUI 8.0, the latest version of its custom operating system based on Android Oreo platform. The latest update focuses on improving productivity using Artificial Intelligence.

“The update significantly cuts down on the number of steps needed to achieve the desired function through its smart applications like navigation dock and smart screen. It enables the user to reach 90 per cent of the core functions in a single-click,” Huawei said in a statement.

EMIUI 8.0: Top features

The latest update brings a number of new features such as split-screen interface, navigation dock, one-hand operator and ‘smart view’ on landscape.

EMUI 8.0 has features like smart resolution, dynamic wallpaper, navigation bar customisations and more. The custom OS engages in low-memory management by allocating resources in a way to provide more space to ensure holistic experience coupled with AI capabilities.

Huawei says the update improves multitasking and more customisation features to users.

“Incorporating the features of its predecessor, EMUI 8.0 gives smart tips basis the behavior cognizance and requirements. It interacts with the user a way which makes the latter’s work-life effortlessly smooth. This new update gives more power to the user and his/her choice-decision making,” the company said in a release.

EMIUI 8.0: Eligible phones

The EMUI 8.0, already available on HonorView 10, will be rolled out on devices such as Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9i, Honor 7X and Honor 8 Lite soon. The upcoming Honor 9 Lite will also run the updated OS.

(with inputs from IANS)