iBall unveils 8-inch tablet at Rs 9,999

In an addition to its Slide series, domestic consumer electronics company iBall on Tuesday unveiled ‘Slide Nimble 4GF tablet featuring an 8-inch HD display at Rs 9,999.

The device comes with 3GB RAM and 16GB on-board memory which can be extended upto 64GB, powered by 1.3 GHz Quad Core processor and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

The tablet features a 5MP auto focus camera on the back with LED Flash and a 2MP camera on the front. With its 4,300 mAh battery, the device runs for long hours.

Making it convenient for users who prefer regional languages, the device supports 21 regional languages.