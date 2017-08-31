IFA 2017: LG V30 with 6-inch QHD 18:9 display, dual-camera launched

LG on Thursday unveiled its new premium smartphone, V30. The latest smartphone in the V-series comes with superior features and specifications over the previous V10 and V20. The emphasis, however, on is delivering better audio and photography experience.

The LG V30 will be available in South Korea starting September 21 followed by North America, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The smartphone comes in four colour options: Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet.

The phone joins a growing list of smartphones that feature a display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Earlier this year, LG launched two smartphones -- LG G6 and LG Q6 -- with the same aspect ratio. Dubbed ‘Full Vision Display’, the V30 has a relatively larger 6-inch OLED screen with QHD+ (2880 x 1440) resolution. It also does away with LG’s secondary display on the front, which was a big feature on the LG V10 and LG V20.

Another highlight of the LG V30 is its dual-rear camera on the back. The setup consists of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor (wide-angle lens). Camera features include a remarkable f/1.9 aperture (for the primary sensor), optical image stabilisation, laser auto-focus, phase detection auto-focus. On the front, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. For improved audio experience, the smartphone supports Hi-Fi Quad DAC, which enables playback of 32-bit audio.

“The V30 is the first global smartphone to support MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) technology that allows for the streaming of high-resolution audio. MQA captures the sound of the original studio master and folds it into a small file to make high-resolution audio easy to stream. The V30’s recording capability is upgraded as well, with a receiver that doubles as a microphone to capture a broader sound spectrum, from gentle chimes to thunderous drums,” LG elaborates on its website.

LG has also made sure that its latest smartphone offers top-of-the-line performance. The LG V30 is powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 830 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box.

The LG V30 is by far the most powerful phone from the LG stable yet; even superior to the flagship LG G6, which ran on Snapdragon 821 processor. The LG V30 comes with 64GB/128GB built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The smartphone is powered by 3,300mAh battery and comes with USB Type-C 2.0 for fast charging. Unlike several flagship smartphones, it retains the 3.5mm audio jack. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi and GPS among others.