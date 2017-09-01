IFA 2017: Moto X4 with dual-camera, Snapdragon 630 SoC launched

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Friday introduced its latest smartphone, Moto X4, at IFA 2017. The smartphone is priced at EUR 399 (Rs 30,300 approximately) and will be initially available in Europe. The phone comes in two colours: Super Black and Sterling Blue.

Moto X4 sports a 5.2-inch full HD IPS display with Gorilla Glass protection. It runs on Android Nougat out-of-the-box and also comes pre-loaded with Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 630 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and Adreno 508 GPU. It has 32GB built-in storage.

The X4 is the latest smartphone from Motorola stables to feature dual rear cameras. The company earlier this month had introduced the Moto G5S Plus featuring twin cameras on the back. The dual rear camera setup on the Moto X4 features a 12-megapixel sensor with 1.4um pixels, f/2.0 lens and dual pixel auto-focus. The secondary sensor has an 8-megapixel resolution with 120-degree ultra-wide angle f/2.2 lens. Camera features include face detection auto-focus, dual-tone LED flash and 4K video recording support.

For selfies, the Moto X4 comes with a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 lens and LED flash. The front-facing camera also features a 4-megapixel low-light mode to deliver better images in dark conditions.

Connectivity options include LTE Cat.13, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C port. X4 is powered by a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The smartphone also comes with a fingerprint sensor which is embedded into the home button.

Other important features of the smartphone include IP68 certification for water and dust resistance and dual-glass design.