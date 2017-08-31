IFA 2017: Samsung unveils Gear Fit2 Pro, Gear Sport and Gear IconX 2018

IFA, the annual trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, officially kicks off on September 1. However, many technology firms began unveiling their new devices ahead of the six-day event, as has been the case in the last few years.

Samsung is one of the top names at this year’s IFA. Though there wasn’t a lot expected from the company this time, considering that the flagship Galaxy Note 8 was unveiled only last week, it never ceases to surprise its fans with a wide range of product portfolios. Samsung announced two new wearables – the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro and Samsung Gear Sport – and also unveiled the Samsung IconX 2018 wireless headphones, which come with some major upgrades over its predecessor.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro will be available for pre-order on August 31 for $199 (Rs 12,700 approximately) in the US, and sales will begin on September 15. There is no word on the availability of the Samsung Gear Sport and IconX.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro

The fitness band now comes with an “advanced” built-in GPS tracker that claims to monitor your run or bike ride with more precision. It has a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED curved display and a colour touchscreen. Samsung says the new fitness band is lighter and more comfortable to use. The device will be available in colour options of black and red.

The Gear Fit2 Pro is powered by a dual-core processor, coupled with 512MB of RAM. The device comes with 4GB of internal memory and a 200mAh battery. Besides this, the wearable has sensors such as Accelerometer, Gyro and Barometer, among others.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro. (Samsung)

Samsung Gear Sport

As the name suggests, the Gear Sport is aimed at fitness and sports enthusiasts. The wearable come with the familiar circular bezel, and a Super AMOLED 1.2-inch display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Running on an improved version of Tizen OS, the device is powered by a dual-core processor clocking at 1GHz. It comes with 4GB of built-in storage and 768MB of RAM.

The Gear Sport features sensors such as Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, HRM and Ambient light. It has a 300mAh battery and supports wireless charging.

The common features shared by the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro and Gear Sport are water resistance of 5 ATM (up to 50 metres), heart-rate monitoring and automatic activity detection (can recognise if a user is walking, cycling or running).

Samsung Gear Sport: A familiar design. (Samsung)

Samsung Gear IconX

Last year’s Gear Icon cord-less headphones grappled with one major problem – battery life. Samsung claims the new version has this problem fixed and is capable of delivering battery life up to 5 hours of streaming, 4 hours of talktime and up to 6 hours of standalone music playing.

Samsung’s new wireless headphones. (Samsung)

The Gear IconX 2018 comes with 4 GB of internal storage, and supports connectivity options of Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0 and Type-C.