Indians prefer Xiaomi over Samsung, Apple: Report

Xiaomi has become the most preferred smartphone upgrade choice for Indian consumers in 2017, beating popular brands like Samsung and Apple, market research firm Strategy Analytics said on Friday.

According to the report, 26 per cent of potential Android buyers looking to upgrade their devices in 2017 list Xiaomi as their preferred brand.

“With an array of devices selling in the Indian market, it is remarkable that Xiaomi has witnessed a whopping 125 per cent growth in India and has become the most preferred brand for Android buyers looking for an upgrade in 2017,” said Rajeev Nair, Senior Analyst, Strategy Analytics.

Xiaomi India has become the number one selling smartphone brand in the online market, with 29.3 per cent share, and the second largest smartphone brand in India with 10.7 per cent market share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

“Our phones are built with a vision to make technology innovation affordable to everyone. We do not compromise on our cost to value proposition, our fan engagement or our quality,” added Manu Jain, Vice President and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.