Instagram revamps Direct, disappearing pictures, videos to appear with texts

Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday said that it was launching a revamped version of Instagram Direct that will make disappearing photos and videos to appear with texts and number of shares.

“Disappearing photos and videos now appear with texts and reshar-es in Direct, so you can seamlessly go back and forth with friends in the same thread,” a company statement read.

Instagram also said that its Instagram Direct has grown from 300 million to 375 million monthly users since November 2016.

“This is the first of many improvements we’ll be bringing to Direct this year, but we’re already seeing its power to bring best friends closer through personal conversations. In fact, the average group size in Direct is between 2-3 people,” the company further said.

