Instagram revamps Direct, disappearing pictures, videos to appear with texts

Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday launched a revamped Direct feature of photo and video-based social media platform Instagram.

tech Updated: Apr 12, 2017 15:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Instagram Direct

Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday said that its Instagram Direct has grown from 300 million to 375 million monthly users since November 2016.(Instagram)

Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday said that it was launching a revamped version of Instagram Direct that will make disappearing photos and videos to appear with texts and number of shares.

“Disappearing photos and videos now appear with texts and reshar-es in Direct, so you can seamlessly go back and forth with friends in the same thread,” a company statement read.

Instagram also said that its Instagram Direct has grown from 300 million to 375 million monthly users since November 2016.

“This is the first of many improvements we’ll be bringing to Direct this year, but we’re already seeing its power to bring best friends closer through personal conversations. In fact, the average group size in Direct is between 2-3 people,” the company further said.

Instagram on Wednesday via a blog post said that its Instagram Direct montly active users had risen to 375 million from 300 million since November 2016. (Insagram)
Here is how it works
  • Start a conversation or view your threads by swiping into Direct from feed. There are several ways to send a disappearing photo or video: tap the camera icon next to a thread, the blue camera bar at the bottom of the inbox, or the blue camera icon within a thread.
  • Select friends or groups and hit “Send.”
  • Friends can view your photo or video and replay it once.
  • Friends can tap the blue camera icon to the left of the text box to reply with their own
  • disappearing photo or video message, or reply with text or like directly in the thread.
  • You can also send permanent photos and videos by tapping the gallery icon to the right of the text box and uploading from your camera roll.
  • Disappearing photos and videos will appear directly in your group or 1:1 thread, in addition to text and re-shares from feed, so you can see your entire conversation history from the beginning.

