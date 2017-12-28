 Instagram to now show ‘recommended posts’ in home feed | tech | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 28, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Instagram to now show ‘recommended posts’ in home feed

Users aren’t very happy with Instagram’s new feature and even demanded of the platform to bring back the old chronological home feed.

tech Updated: Dec 28, 2017 11:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Users aren’t very happy with Instagram’s new feature.
Users aren’t very happy with Instagram’s new feature.(Reuters)

Facebook-owned Instagram has introduced a new feature on its platform that has already upset a lot of people.

The photo and video sharing network has quietly made its “recommended posts” feature live. Instagram explains that these recommendations are based on “posts liked by accounts you follow. You can choose to temporarily hide Recommended for You posts.”

Instagram’s new feature isn’t very different from its previous features that ‘recommended content’. But earlier these recommendations appeared in the “Explore” section and weren’t pushed on to the home feed, which is the case now, reports TechCrunch.

The latest feature is considered a major change since the platform abandoned chronological feed in favour of Facebook-like algorithm-based one or introduced advertisements. Fortunately, the new “recommended posts” will not clutter the home feed or replace the existing posts but appear after a user has watched all the posts in the feed, added TechCrunch.

As expected, users haven’t taken the injection of ‘recommended posts’ positively. Some still prefer the old chronological home feed.

Instagram recently introduced a big feature for its users – allowing them to follow hashtags. Similar to Twitter’s feature, users can follow hashtag they want to follow. Users can also check the hashtags their friends follow on the platform.

more from tech
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you