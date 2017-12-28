Instagram to now show ‘recommended posts’ in home feed

Facebook-owned Instagram has introduced a new feature on its platform that has already upset a lot of people.

The photo and video sharing network has quietly made its “recommended posts” feature live. Instagram explains that these recommendations are based on “posts liked by accounts you follow. You can choose to temporarily hide Recommended for You posts.”

Instagram’s new feature isn’t very different from its previous features that ‘recommended content’. But earlier these recommendations appeared in the “Explore” section and weren’t pushed on to the home feed, which is the case now, reports TechCrunch.

The latest feature is considered a major change since the platform abandoned chronological feed in favour of Facebook-like algorithm-based one or introduced advertisements. Fortunately, the new “recommended posts” will not clutter the home feed or replace the existing posts but appear after a user has watched all the posts in the feed, added TechCrunch.

As expected, users haven’t taken the injection of ‘recommended posts’ positively. Some still prefer the old chronological home feed.

Dear @instagram please put everything back in chronological order and stop doing the recommended posts.

Sincerely,

Everyone — Stephen (@stephen_chacon) December 28, 2017

Instagram starting doing the "recommended posts" thing and only temporarily disabled it when you click on the "hide button"



EVERYONE JUST WANTS CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER DANGIT..... @instagram — Cam Newy (@SomeGuy1910) December 28, 2017

Bro Instagram definitely got lost in the sauce with all these "recommended for you" pics and showing posts from days ago...bruh we liked it when it was simple and organized — Ben Wegmann (@benwegmann) December 27, 2017

Instagram, if you’re going to stick with this whole algorithm thing, fine. But get this "Recommended for You" crap off my timeline and stop showing me posts from 3 days ago. — Raquel Ugalde (@raqueljaneu) December 27, 2017

Instagram recently introduced a big feature for its users – allowing them to follow hashtags. Similar to Twitter’s feature, users can follow hashtag they want to follow. Users can also check the hashtags their friends follow on the platform.