Intel announces 8th-gen Core processors, to be 40% faster than Kaby Lake chips

Intel on Monday announced its 8th-generation processors’ range. The new processor range is extensively focused on the growing usage of high-resolution content such as 4K Ultra HD video, 360-degree video, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality. Intel claims its new range of processors is 40% faster than the previous 7th-generation Kaby Lake processors.

Intel has also optimized its new processors for the slimmer laptops. The 8th-generation Intel Core Processor U-series comes with Intel Hyper-Threading Technology (Intel HT Technology) that enables a better experience on 2-in-1s and ultra slim clamshells.

According to Intel, the new processors facilitate faster and more responsive web browsing experience. The Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 is supposed to help productivity by “dynamically controlling power and speed—across cores and graphics— boosting performance precisely when it is needed while saving energy when it counts.”

Intel’s new range of processors also focuses on digital assistants like Cortana and Windows Ink. Another key highlight of the new Intel processors is the extended battery life. The chipset comes with “dedicated hardware acceleration dramatically reduces power consumption, enabling exceptional battery life during 4K video playback.”

“I/O in 8th generation Intel Core Processor U-series includes PCIe 3.0, delivering data transfer rates at 8 GT/s versus 5 GT/s with PCIe 2.0. The latest Intel Rapid Storage Technology supports NVMe PCIe x4 Solid State Drives, and it is capable of utilizing PCIe 3.0 speed. The Intel Context Sensing SDK for the Intel Integrated Sensor Solution allows third-party software vendors to develop exciting sensor-enhanced applications. This rich combination of technologies means fast response and movement of data throughout the platform for unique user experiences,” the company elaborates on its website.

Top features of Intel’s 8th-generation Core processors. (Intel)

Intel has continued to push its Thunderbolt technology which enables faster data transfer through the USB Type-C ports. “Declutter your desk with a single cable that conveniently supports up to 40 Gbps transfer speeds, two 4K 60 Hz displays, system charging up to 100W, external graphics, and Thunderbolt networking to bolster productivity and deliver amazing experiences on your PC,” it added.

Devices based on Intel’s new 8th-generation chips will hit the shelves starting September this year. “8th Gen Intel Core processors will continue to roll out through the coming months, with the first desktop processors coming in the fall, followed by processors for enterprise customers and a broad range of other options purpose-built for different segments. The 8th Gen family will even include some of our first 10 nm products,” the company revealed.