Intex Aqua Amaze Plus with Android Marshmallow launched at Rs 6,290

Domestic mobile manufacturer Intex Technologies on Tuesday launched ‘Aqua Amaze Plus’ at Rs 6,290 that is designed with 4.7inch HD IPS display for enhanced visual quality.

The device is powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB on-board memory that can be expanded up to 64GB.

The phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

“At Intex, we are constantly upgrading our products and services. In this handset, we have offered a HD display quality which will give users a high-resolution experience,” said Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head Intex Technologies, in a statement.

The phone sports 5MP rear camera and 5MP selfie-shooter. With its 2000 mAh battery, the device claims to run for 200 hours on standby mode.