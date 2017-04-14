iPhone 6S from spare parts? Watch a man build one

Can you build an iPhone with spare parts? Turns out you can if you see a new video posted on YouTube under the channel Strange Parts.

The man who runs the channel had tasked himself with building an iPhone 6S on his own by using mobile phone parts bought from China’s Shenzhen markets.

His journey has garnered close to a million views, 2,500 comments, and 25,000 likes on YouTube.

The user, who recorded his journey, took nearly two months to build the phone and even had to undergo training before he finished the phone.

The man started with search for a metal back case, which was rather easy to get. This was followed by the search for someone who could engrave the laser markings to align cables and the patch where the antenna is housed – which took him to a small shop in the market.

He also took the help of a Chinese man named Frank to buy other parts needed to make his own iPhone 6s. The two went looking for a glass panel, digitiser, LCD panel and backlight. Another shop filled with electronics components is where the first major milestone was achieved – the iPhone screen was assembled successfully.

However, he failed to assemble the logic board and had to undergo training. But later he succeeded in building one.

Despite having just a single video, the channel has more than 20,000 subscribers now – all within 22 hours of uploading the video on the video sharing platform.